Iowa hair salons and barber shops now open

KIMT News 3 - Salons and barber shops in Iowa are making up for lost time. Employees headed back to work today, as statewide restrictions were lifted.

"We are busy well into the second week of june non stop and that's a good thing," said Renee Kramer, owner of Hair and Company in Clear Lake. She'll be working ten days straight to get her loyal clients looking great.

"Tomorrow's going to be lots busier. We're going to be here until...oh I would say probably until 7 o-clock tomorrow night and then the rest of the week kind of looks like that," said Kramer.

Teresa Shaw was one of the lucky ones to get a spot in the chair this afternoon. If the salons had stayed closed any longer, Shaw says she was going to take matters into her own hands.

"I was getting really close to texting her and saying, 'Could you please mix up my color for me and tell me what I need to do?' because my gray was coming," said Shaw.

KIMT News 3 also checked in with Reflections salon in Mason City right around closing time to see how their day went. It was a happy reunion between stylists and their clients.

"Today there was a lot of smiles coming in the door and everybody I encountered said 'I want to hug you so bad, but I know I can't.' So we're just so excited to be back and one lady said she was going to fall and kiss the floor," said salon owner Diane Arndt.

She says they are no longer able to double book customers, where they would cut someone elses' hair while another client's hair color sets in. Arndt says she's fine with that.

"It was almost kind of super busy, but in a nice and relaxed way. We talked about it earlier we said this is kind of nice I would like this new norm to stay put," she said.