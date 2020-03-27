DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A move by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to halt elective medical procedures during the coronavirus emergency has halted abortions in the state.
The action comes as Iowa is experiencing a surge in new positive cases of coronavirus.
Public health officials on Friday announced 56 new confirmed cases and two additional deaths. Reynolds spokesman confirms her actions Thursday halt abortions until April 16.
Iowa now has 235 positive cases and three deaths. One adult over age 81 in Poweshiek County died and another between 61 and 80 died in Allamakee County. Public health officials say 32 Iowa residents are hospitalized.
Related Content
- Iowa governor's medical procedures order halts abortions
- Judge agrees to halt fetal heartbeat abortion law in Iowa
- Iowa abortion ban heading to Governor's desk.
- Sales halted for Iowa Lottery scratch game
- Floyd County Medical Center to postpone elective procedures
- All elective medical procedures being delayed in Minnesota
- Iowa governor: Shelter orders not needed as virus cases rise
- Iowa Governor makes stop in north Iowa
- Governor candidate in North Iowa