Iowa governor's medical procedures order halts abortions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A move by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to halt elective medical procedures during the coronavirus emergency has halted abortions in the state.

The action comes as Iowa is experiencing a surge in new positive cases of coronavirus.

Public health officials on Friday announced 56 new confirmed cases and two additional deaths. Reynolds spokesman confirms her actions Thursday halt abortions until April 16.

Iowa now has 235 positive cases and three deaths. One adult over age 81 in Poweshiek County died and another between 61 and 80 died in Allamakee County. Public health officials say 32 Iowa residents are hospitalized.