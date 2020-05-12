Iowa governor's announcement on what's next for state will come Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ announcement on what is next for re-opening the state’s economy will have to wait another day.

Reynolds said Tuesday the announcement will now be made Wednesday after more meetings are conducted Tuesday afternoon.

“I know that Iowans and businesses are eager to know what’s next, but as I’ve said all along, these decisions must be made carefully and driven by data,” she said.

Two weeks ago, Iowa loosened some restrictions in 77 of 99 counties to allow restaurants and churches to open in some capacity.

“What we’ve seen is a cautious approach from businesses and churches,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds also said that 319 of Tuesday’s 539 positive tests were related to tests that occurred in Nebraska in late April.