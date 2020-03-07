Iowa governor takes precautions against COVID-19 outbreak

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s governor has ordered a partial activation of the state emergency operations center in Johnston to prepare for the possibility of novel coronavirus cases in the state, where no cases of COVID-19 have yet been reported.
Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement Saturday in a written statement.
The partial activation of the center began Wednesday.
The governor's office says the center provides for coordination among state agencies and other partners.
Beginning Monday, twice-weekly agency coordination briefings will be held to provide the latest information on COVID-19 and to ensure necessary preparedness measures are in place, the governor’s office said.
