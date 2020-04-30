Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota's stay-at-home order extended to May 18 Full Story

Iowa governor stands by accuracy of TestIowa COVID-19 tests

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says testing for the coronavirus in the the new TestIowa program will be reliable and accurate once the machines Iowa bought for the program are validated and set up.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 3:24 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says testing for the coronavirus in the the new TestIowa program will be reliable and accurate once the machines Iowa bought for the program are validated and set up.

Questions have been raised by the Salt Lake Tribune about the accuracy of tests used by the state of Utah and provided by the same company Iowa bought tests and equipment from earlier this month as part of a $26 million contract.

Reynolds says the State Hygienic Laboratory in Iowa City has significant expertise in such testing and is validating the machines provided and she's confident the FDA approved testing system will prove to be accurate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5136

Reported Deaths: 343
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1633209
Nobles6151
Ramsey33224
Olmsted2566
Anoka1968
Stearns1660
Dakota1579
Clay15210
Washington1209
Kandiyohi881
St. Louis7111
Martin704
Winona6614
Pine560
Carlton550
Scott411
Wright401
Freeborn340
Blue Earth340
Mower280
Polk270
Sherburne260
Le Sueur240
Carver200
Crow Wing201
Cottonwood200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Steele150
Jackson120
Rice121
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Murray110
Benton100
Chisago101
Watonwan90
Nicollet92
Meeker90
Rock90
Wabasha80
Brown81
Otter Tail80
Norman80
Unassigned70
Todd70
Isanti60
Lyon60
Beltrami60
Cass50
Faribault50
Waseca40
McLeod40
Renville40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Itasca30
Swift20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Pipestone20
Traverse20
Sibley20
Morrison20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Roseau10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10
Mahnomen10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7145

Reported Deaths: 162
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk108213
Polk90532
Woodbury7281
Linn65240
Marshall4591
Johnson4536
Muscatine3299
Louisa2692
Tama2647
Dallas2580
Scott2225
Washington1397
Jasper1301
Dubuque973
Allamakee883
Poweshiek552
Bremer503
Clinton481
Henry321
Benton301
Pottawattamie302
Cedar290
Story271
Crawford211
Warren210
Unassigned200
Fayette200
Jones200
Iowa190
Des Moines171
Harrison160
Buchanan160
Winneshiek150
Cerro Gordo140
Plymouth120
Clayton121
Grundy110
Lyon110
Howard100
Guthrie100
Boone100
Wapello100
Mahaska91
Shelby90
Osceola80
Van Buren80
Sioux80
Marion80
Lee80
Butler80
Hamilton70
Hardin70
Monona70
Dickinson60
Jefferson60
Chickasaw50
Webster50
Page50
Jackson50
Madison51
Buena Vista40
Delaware40
Humboldt40
Wright40
Hancock30
Clay30
Clarke20
Keokuk20
Mitchell20
Winnebago20
Franklin20
Appanoose22
Greene20
Mills20
Cherokee20
Audubon10
Carroll10
Worth10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Davis10
Kossuth10
Pocahontas10
Montgomery10
Union10
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunshine back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT takes part in Minnesota mask drive

Image

Sean Weather 4/30

Image

Walk MS going virtual this year

Image

Restoration service offering free vechicle santitation in Rochester

Image

Comparing COVID-19 to the Vietnam War

Image

Donating during the Pandemic

Image

Signs of hope and support

Image

Senators urge leadership to back childcare funding

Image

As some businesses in IA reopen, is it a good time?

Image

Meat producers face more challenges

Community Events