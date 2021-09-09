Iowa governor slams new Biden vaccine mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is blasting President Biden’s plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for as many as 100 million Americans.

The President announced his plan Thursday afternoon to use the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to force employers with more than 100 workers to either require vaccinations or weekly tests for the coronavirus. He says the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

President Biden is also signing an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out.

Reynolds responded with this statement:

“President Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into our lives while dismissing the ability of Iowans and Americans to make healthcare decisions for themselves.”

“Biden’s plan will only worsen our workforce shortage and further limit our economic recovery. “

“As I’ve said all along, I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. It’s time for President Biden to do the same. Enough is enough.”