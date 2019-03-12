Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa governor simplifies felon voting restoration process

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Iowa and Kentucky are the only states with broad permanent bans on felons voting.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 1:49 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has simplified the process by which convicted felons can seek restoration of their voting rights.

Reynolds' action comes as lawmakers consider her proposed constitutional amendment, which would automatically restore voting rights to most felons who have completed their sentences.

Reynolds said Tuesday the process she's created reduces an application from three pages to one.

It removes the requirement to submit a criminal background check and a related $15 fee, and it doesn't require the collection of financial documentation that can be verified online.

Reynolds says her goal is to grant or deny applications within a month of receipt.

Reynolds has restored voting rights for 122 offenders.

Her proposed constitutional amendment to restore voting rights to felons passed the House Judiciary Committee last week.

Iowa and Kentucky are the only states with broad permanent bans on felons voting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Tracking warmth and rain showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain, Warmth, and Flooding

Image

Preparing for possible flooding

Image

Surge in young voter turnout in Minnesota

Image

Sexual assault policy

Image

RRMR closes exercise room

Image

Highlights: John Marshall and Austin reach section title game

Image

Clearing culverts and storm drains

Image

Tracking the Rainy Week Ahead

Image

Upgrades to water facilities in Britt

Image

Clearing Roofs of Snow and Ice

Community Events