Iowa governor signs new public health emergency declaration

Provides regulatory relief to bars and restaurants on selling alcoholic beverages.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 5:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new proclamation to continue the state’s Public Health Emergency.

It will extend regulatory relief so bars and restaurants can continue to offer carry-out or delivery of alcoholic beverages until April 7. It also authorizes the sale of mixed drinks and cocktails for carry-out or delivery.

In addition, the proclamation provides county hospitals greater borrowing flexibility, permits electronic corporate annual meetings, and eases certification requirements for law enforcement officers.

