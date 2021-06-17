Iowa governor signs measure heightening protest penalties

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a pro-police measure that heightens criminal penalties for certain protest activities.

It drew immediate complaints from activists that the changes undermine her promises last year to consider a racial profiling ban and other efforts to prevent officers from mistreating minorities.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Ross Wilburn says the bill is a giant step backward for Iowa.

Reynolds says the bill sends a signal to law enforcement that Iowans have their backs.

The bill makes it easier for police to charge activists for public disorder and engaging in unlawful assembly. It also makes it harder to sue and win monetary damages from police.