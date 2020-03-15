Clear
BREAKING NEWS Gov. Tim Walz orders all K-12 schools in Minnesota to close starting Wednesday Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa governor says virus case marks first 'community spread'

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

Reynolds said people should avoid gatherings of more than 250 people but she declined to cancel K-12 school unless more people tested positive.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Mar 15, 2020 8:35 AM

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — A Dallas County resident who hadn't traveled out of state has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first “community spread” of the virus in Iowa.

Speaking at a news conference in Johnston, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the 18th person who has tested positive for the COVID-19 was 61 to 80 years old.

While others who tested positive had been infected after being in regions where the disease was more widespread, the latest case indicates the virus was becoming more common in Iowa.

Reynolds said people should avoid gatherings of more than 250 people but she declined to cancel K-12 school unless more people tested positive.

Post by Iowa State Patrol.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
A calm weekend before a messy week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Image

Lourdes Eagles try to find closure as state tournament ends

Image

Rochester Grizzlies championship hopes go unfulfilled

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Image

Coaches agree with decision to cancel tournaments

Image

Frustration brews as season ends abruptly

Image

School Leaders Monitoring COVID-19

Image

Players, coaches react to cancelled seasons

Image

RCTC vs. Sandhills

Image

Channel One Food Bank

Community Events