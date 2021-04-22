Iowa governor pushes COVID vaccine as demand lags in areas

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds is imploring Iowans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, however she refuses to acknowledge that slowing demand for the shots is greatest in Republican parts of the state.

After 43 of Iowa’s 99 counties this week declined additional shipments of shots because of less consumer demand, Reynolds on Wednesday promoted vaccinations and said the state is concentrating efforts on trusted community leaders to help convince resistant Iowans to get the shots.

Reynolds focused on polls showing that young adults are more likely than older people to say they will not get vaccinated and sidestepped a question about polls showing that Republicans say they're much less likely to get immunized.

Those who have declined additional shipments include the following counties in northern Iowa: Cerro Gordo, Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Floyd, Chickasaw, Franklin and Butler.