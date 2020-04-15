Iowa governor asks for help stopping coronavirus outbreaks at food plants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says she’s asking federal agencies and business leaders for help preventing coronavirus outbreaks at Iowa food processing plants and responding to two that have already infected scores of workers.
Reynolds said that she was calling the leaders of 18 major meat packing and food plants to assess how the pandemic is affecting their workplaces and how the state can help.
She says she also has a call scheduled with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and is inquiring with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control “to see if they can provide some assistance at our packing plants as well.”
