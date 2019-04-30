Clear

Iowa governor mulling decisions on many controversial bills

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

Reynolds declined Tuesday to give her views on the bills, saying she'll analyze each and make a decision.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: By DAVID PITT Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has some big decisions to make about several controversial measures approved by the Legislature.

Topics include limiting duties of the attorney general, changing how judges are picked, sports betting, prohibiting the use of Medicaid funding to pay for sex-reassignment surgery and prohibiting the government spending on sex education courses offered by Planned Parenthood.

On sports betting, Reynolds says she's hearing from people concerned about gambling addiction and from those who say sports betting is happening anyway and should be regulated.

More than 100 bills have been sent to Reynolds, who has 30 days to make decisions. She's signed nearly 50 measures passed by the Legislature so far.

