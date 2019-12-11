Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a public service campaign to address increased vaping by Iowa teenagers.
The campaign announced Wednesday will focus on social media and information programs for parents and students.
Reynolds says increasing awareness and education on the known risks of vaping will help prevent young people from suffering nicotine addiction and health problems.
The campaign will feature videos targeted at teens on SnapChat, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Hulu and other sites.
Reynolds says she won't sign an executive order to ban the sale of flavored vaping products because such moves have been blocked in the courts in other states.
Related Content
- Iowa governor launches anti-vaping social media campaign
- Iowa unveils social media, ad campaign to attract workers
- North Iowa Social Media Breakfast Club teaching social media defense
- Iowa banks launch campaign against credit unions
- Law Enforcement and social media
- Iowa district gets grant to monitor social media accounts
- Police probing social media threat to Iowa State students
- Iowa governor blocks bill aimed at stopping anti-Trump suits
- Iowa governor keeps Rep. Steve King on campaign after tweet
- Using social media to help solve crimes