Clear
BREAKING NEWS Serious crash on I-35 north of Clear Lake was triggered by wrong-way driver Full Story

Iowa governor launches anti-vaping social media campaign

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a public service campaign to address increased vaping by Iowa teenagers.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: By The Associated Press

Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a public service campaign to address increased vaping by Iowa teenagers.

The campaign announced Wednesday will focus on social media and information programs for parents and students.

Reynolds says increasing awareness and education on the known risks of vaping will help prevent young people from suffering nicotine addiction and health problems.

The campaign will feature videos targeted at teens on SnapChat, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Hulu and other sites.

Reynolds says she won't sign an executive order to ban the sale of flavored vaping products because such moves have been blocked in the courts in other states.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 6°
A bit of snow Thursday and Friday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local organizations set goals for 2020

Image

Local family benefits from holiday toy drive

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on our next snow chance

Image

Hergert headed to the Phillies

Image

RPS moving forward with new school

Image

Tuesday's basketball and hockey highlights

Image

Baking for hospice patients

Image

Man rescued from river speaks

Image

Articles of Impeachment

Community Events