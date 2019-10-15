Clear

Iowa governor forms panel to study criminal justice bias

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is forming a working group chaired by the lieutenant governor to make recommendations for removing racial bias from the criminal justice system and to help offenders re-enter communities in a way that reduces repeat offenses.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 2:32 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 2:32 PM

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is forming a working group chaired by the lieutenant governor to make recommendations for removing racial bias from the criminal justice system and to help offenders re-enter communities in a way that reduces repeat offenses.

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg is a former state public defender.

Reynolds, a Republican, also says she plans to continue to push for a constitutional amendment to restore voting rights for felons after they complete their sentences. The measure passed the House with bipartisan support in April but died after members of her own party in the Senate refused to push for it.

Reynolds says she will continue to make redemption and second changes a priority of her administration.

She announced the formation of the working group at an annual NAACP meeting focused on criminal justice reform.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Warmer weather is set to return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN AP football poll

Image

Mayo falls to Lakeville South in Section semis

Image

Figuring out Rochester's city budget

Image

Parking lot proposal

Image

Kavars trial: Day One

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Affordable housing preservation program

Image

cold weather rule

Image

Highway speed changes

Image

Golden Apple: Julie Lawler

Community Events