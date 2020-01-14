Clear

Iowa governor calls for sales tax increase, other tax cuts in Condition of the State

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds is asking lawmakers to consider increasing the state sales tax by 1 cent to fund increased spending on water quality, the environment and mental health care programs.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 1:12 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds is asking lawmakers to consider increasing the state sales tax by 1 cent to fund increased spending on water quality, the environment and mental health care programs.

To offset the tax increase she's proposing an income tax cut of 10% and a property tax cut. Reynolds made the proposals in her annual Condition of the State address delivered to lawmakers Tuesday.

Reynolds is again calling for a constitutional amendment to allow felons to vote upon completing their sentences and an amendment declaring there is no right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
More snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Does your car have a winter survival kit?

Image

Snowmobile safety suggestions from the DNR

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13

Image

Tigers have all of the key ingredients

Image

Crestwood Cadets girl's basketball finds rhythm

Image

Changing bus routes in Rochester

Image

Protesting on opening day

Image

Becoming a page is a big service

Image

UPDATE: Second teen dies from crash

Community Events