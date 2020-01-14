Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds is asking lawmakers to consider increasing the state sales tax by 1 cent to fund increased spending on water quality, the environment and mental health care programs.
To offset the tax increase she's proposing an income tax cut of 10% and a property tax cut. Reynolds made the proposals in her annual Condition of the State address delivered to lawmakers Tuesday.
Reynolds is again calling for a constitutional amendment to allow felons to vote upon completing their sentences and an amendment declaring there is no right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution.
Related Content
- Iowa governor calls for sales tax increase, other tax cuts in Condition of the State
- Iowa Governor unveils tax cut plan
- Pence touts tax cuts in western Iowa
- Iowa tax cuts could save families money
- Walz calls for gas tax increase
- AP FACT CHECK: Iowa governor's tax cut boast is mostly true
- Iowa Senate GOP proposed over $1 billion in tax cuts
- Critics focus on speed of Iowa GOP tax cut bill
- Iowa Senate OKs $1 billion in future annual tax cuts
- Iowa lawmakers adjourn session with tax cut bill