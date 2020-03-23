Clear
Iowa governor: Shelter orders not needed as virus cases rise

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

She says it's not yet time to order Iowans to stay home but data is evaluated daily as such decisions are considered.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 6:44 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says more aggressive orders to halt the movement of Iowans are not needed although the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Reynolds says the state now has 105 positive cases across 26 counties.

She confirmed for the first time Monday that seven Iowans are hospitalized with the viral illness.

Reynolds says positive cases are increasing in large part due to expanding testing ability and the number is likely to continue to grow.

