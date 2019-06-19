Clear

Iowa governor: 'A lot of factors' for agency director's exit

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says "a lot of factors" went into her decision to seek the resignation of the Iowa Department of Human Services director.

Jun 19, 2019

Jerry Foxhoven resigned Monday without an explanation. A day later, Reynolds would only say she wanted to go in a new direction with the agency.

Jerry Foxhoven resigned Monday without an explanation. A day later, Reynolds would only say she wanted to go in a new direction with the agency .

On Wednesday, Reynolds again declined to give specifics but noted she's reshaping her management team as a new fiscal year begins July 1 and wanted to bring new people into her administration.

She says she expects to name directors of natural resources and administrative services in the coming weeks.

Asked if she disagreed with Foxhoven or if there were disciplinary issues, she added, "There are a lot of factors that went into that decision. I'm not going to get into them."

