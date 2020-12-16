Iowa getting less COVID-19 vaccine than expected

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa and other states will not be getting as much COVID-19 vaccine as initially expected.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says it was notified Wednesday by the federal government that Iowa’s allocation of coronavirus vaccine could be reduced by as much as 30%.

State health officials say they are working to get more details from their federal partners and it will “take us some time to work through the next steps and adjust our planning.”

IDPH did not provide a reason for the reduction in vaccine shipments.