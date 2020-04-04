Iowa getting $44 million in coronavirus protection costs

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending Iowa $44 million for coronavirus spending.

“Our health care workers are on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have the State of Iowa’s full support,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “FEMA’s reimbursement will allow Iowa to buy additional personal protective equipment (PPE). We appreciate President Trump and his team for supporting the health and safety of Iowans during this unprecedented crisis.”

This money was authorized by President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration for Iowa on March 23 and will reimburse the state for emergency protective measures in March and April. That includes things like the purchase of gowns, masks, and face shields to support the response efforts of hospitals and clinics, local governments, and certain nonprofit entities.