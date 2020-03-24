Iowa gets federal disaster declaration over pandemic crisis

WASHINGTON, DC – President Trump has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Iowa.

The move authorizes federal funding for state, tribal and local governments and certain non-profit organizations for emergency protective measures against the coronavirus pandemic. The federal government will pick up 75% of the cost. This declaration covers expenses dating back to January 20 and continuing forward.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says Paul Taylor has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.