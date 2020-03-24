Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa reports first death connected to Coronavirus Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa gets federal disaster declaration over pandemic crisis

Makes the state eligible for federal funding.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 8:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – President Trump has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Iowa.

The move authorizes federal funding for state, tribal and local governments and certain non-profit organizations for emergency protective measures against the coronavirus pandemic. The federal government will pick up 75% of the cost. This declaration covers expenses dating back to January 20 and continuing forward.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says Paul Taylor has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wills & Estate Planning Reminder

Image

Rochester Area Builders Collecting Masks

Image

Reducing Costs for Local Businesses

Image

Sean Weather 3/24

Image

Mayo Clinic doctors learning more about COVID-19

Image

Clear Lake Band coming together virtually

Image

Olmsted County updates on COVID-19 situation

Image

Farmer Donates to Families in Need

Image

MN Working on Alternative Care Facilities

Image

Access To Essential Resources in Rural Communities

Community Events