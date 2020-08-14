Iowa gets $6.6 million for public transit improvements

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Transportation Department is giving Iowa $6.6 million to improve the state’s bus systems.

Around $5.5 million will go to the Iowa Department of Transportation to replace aging buses. Dubuque’s public transit service, The Jule, will also get about $1 million to buy zero-emission buses and make other upgrades, including new solar-powered pedestrian shelters and new electronic information boards.

“Millions of Americans rely on public transportation to access healthcare, jobs, and other vital services,” said Federal Transit Authority Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams. “During this unprecedented time, we need to ensure access and mobility for the riders who depend on our nation’s bus systems.”

This $6.6 million is part of an overall $464 million in federal grants to rebuilding the U.S. transportation infrastructure.