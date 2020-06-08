Iowa football aims to tackle racism

KIMT NEWS 3 – In the wake of George Floyd’s death there is a growing demand to root out racism in our society and the sports world is no exception.

Iowa's strength and conditioning coach, Chris Doyle, has been accused of “unethical behavior or bias based upon race.”

A former Hawkeye center took to social media saying that black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.

Doyle is now on administrative leave.

Head coach, Kirk Ferentz, says ever since the allegations were brought to his attention, he has been spending time investigating the situation including conversations with current and former players.

Ferentz says that a key principle to the program’s success has been demanding excellence, but there needs to be a distinct line between demanding and demeaning.

“The bottom line is we don't want anybody leaving here not feeling like this was a good experience and there are a lot of things that come with that. Whether it’s in a weight room, on the practice field, or anywhere in our building or anywhere we are together – you just never want a player to feel mistreated or demeaned.”

Ferentz also said he takes full responsibility for this happening under his watch and they hope to learn from this for the betterment of the program.

“It’s hard, we want to learn, we want to move forward and improve,” he said. “That’s what I’m committed to doing and that again is my responsibility. I’ve got accountability – that’s my job as ar as being in charge of this program.”

Ferentz says he believes players may have been afraid to have such open, candid conversations in the past. A task force is being put into place allowing players to have those conversations.