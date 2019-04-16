Clear
Iowa flooding presents campaign challenge for some 2020 Dems

Although there are more than a dozen declared candidates in the race for the White House, only two have visited areas of Iowa devastated by flooding: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Most other contenders make passing mention of the flooding at campaign events, expressing condolences to victims and emphasizing the need to combat climate change or invest in infrastructure.

But the relative silence from other candidates highlights the bind many of them are in as local issues and presidential politics collide in the nation's leadoff caucus state.

Several candidates who are also senators voted against legislation recently that would have directed some disaster relief to Iowa. They have argued the measure didn't provide enough money for Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from a massive hurricane.

