Flooding in Iowa blocking roadways

Northern Iowa - The steady rainfall North Iowa has seen over the past few days is leading is aerial flash flood warnings in some areas.

Earlier this week, forecast predictions estimated to see more than six inches of rainfall in some Iowa areas.

Between now and Thursday, parts of North Iowa have seen over a foot of rainfall.

Due to standing water, some Iowa counties are experiencing blocked roadways.

In Chickasaw County, roads on Highway 18 near New Hampton and Fredericksburg are blocked and in Mitchell County, a portion of Highway 9 is blocked.

Tom Brunner shared how he felt as he watched the storm quickly approach his Marble Rock bean field last night.

"I like in Charles City and I had my mother-in-law in our basement, because she doesn't have a basement, and we were watching it," said Brunner. "And I said, "ohhhh." And when you said a mile east of Marbrock and I was hoping it was north instead of south. And it wasn't. Well - find out how good my insurance is."

According to the National Weather Service, most flood deaths occur in vehicles, so Northern Iowa residents are urged to not drive through the standing water.