Iowa firefighters help crane worker to safety after fire erupts

Firefighters helped a crane operator reach safety after a fire broke out below at a building under construction in downtown Iowa City.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 9:58 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters helped a crane operator reach safety after a fire broke out below at a building under construction in downtown Iowa City.

Flames were being blown up and sideways Tuesday afternoon at the Hieronymous Square project. It's unclear what started the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

Fire Chief John Grier says mist on the tower might have made it slick, so they took a precaution: Firefighter Andy Wulfekuhle climbed up the inside of the crane to fit the operator with a safety belt before his climb down.

It's unclear how much the fire will affect the project, which will include two 7-story towers with hotel, office, retail and apartment space.

