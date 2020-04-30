Iowa firefighters group wants pandemic protections

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Professional Fire Fighters (IPFF) organization is asking the Governor to issue guidelines protecting firefighters, police, and EMT as they protect Iowans during the pandemic.

The IPFF issued a public statement Thursday saying they’re been asking Governor Reynolds and the Iowa League of Cities for such guidance since March 20 and “nothing has been done to assure our members are treated fairly and equally.” The group is asking that first responders who must be quarantined, isolated, or contract and removed from service due to COVID-19 be treated as a workplace injury, affording the protections of a line of duty injury.

“COVID-19 is a highly contagious and dangerous disease. Our fire fighters and EMS Providers across Iowa work to protect and serve their communities everyday. We are asking the governor to protect them with presumptive protections,” says IPFF President Douglas Neys.

The IPFF statement is below.