Iowa families in north Iowa county seek more action to address rotting hog smell

Eight northwest Iowa families are fighting a company they blame for not doing enough to address the smell of dead, rotting hogs from a nearby rendering plant.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 6:51 AM

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Eight northwest Iowa families are fighting a company they blame for not doing enough to address the smell of dead, rotting hogs from a nearby rendering plant.

The Des Moines Register reports that an attorney for the Estherville families filed a motion this week pushing for Emmet County leaders to take stronger action against Central Bi-Products, a Minnesota-based company.

The families say the county isn't doing enough to ensure the problem gets fixed after three years of "extremely noxious, highly objectionable odors."

The families' attorney filed a motion to intervene in an Emmet County petition that seeks $4,750 from Farmers Union Industries, the parent of Central Bi-Products, for violating its conditional-use permit.

The plant's owner has said it's making improvements that should reduce the odor.

