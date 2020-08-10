Iowa fall practices begin Monday

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS -- Monday began the first day where high schools in Iowa could hold practices, as the state attempts to safely return to play.

The hawkeye state opted to green light a fall season which consists of cross country, football and volleyball. The Minnesota State High School League decided to move the latter two sports to the spring season.

Lake Mills Athletic Director and Head Volleyball Coach Jim Boehmer said the players are happy to be back and that the season is for them.

"This is their season," he said. "We're doing this for these kids. I stress to them, you never get time back, it's not what you lost it's what you make of the moments you have."