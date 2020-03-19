Iowa extends deadline to file state income taxes

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Revenue is extending the filing and payment deadline for state income taxes.

Director of Revenue Kraig Paulsen authorized the extension Thursday to provide greater flexibility to taxpayers whose lives have been disrupted by the coronavirus.

The order extends the filing and payment deadline to July 31, 2020, for:

* IA 1040 Individual Income Tax Return and all supporting forms and schedules

* IA 1040C Composite Return and all supporting forms and schedules

* IA 1041 Fiduciary Return and all supporting forms and schedules

* IA 1120 Corporation Income Tax Return and all supporting forms and schedules

* IA 1120F Franchise Tax Return for Financial Institutions and all supporting forms and schedules

* IA 1065 Iowa Partnership Return and all supporting forms and schedules

* IA 1120S S Corporation Return and all supporting forms and schedules

* Credit Union Moneys and Credits Tax Confidential Report

The Department of Revenue says no late-filing or underpayment penalties shall be applied to qualifying taxpayers who comply with the extended filing and payment deadlines in this order. Interest on unpaid taxes covered by this order shall be due beginning on August 1, 2020.