Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa extends contracts of wrestling coach Brands, aides through 2026 season

Iowa head coach Tom Brands. AP photo

The Hawkeyes are 11-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the country.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 2:43 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands and two of his assistants have agreed to contract extensions through the 2026 season.

Athletic director Gary Barta announced the extensions for Brands and assistants Terry Brands and Ryan Morningstar.

Tom Brands is in his 14th season as head coach. He's led the Hawkeyes to three national championships and four Big Ten titles and a dual record of 229-23-1.

The Hawkeyes are 11-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the country.

The lineup includes 10 wrestlers ranked in the top 10 nationally.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: -16°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: 21°
Snow followed by a dangerous chill
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

MN Legislative Session underway

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Wednesday & Thursday's Weather Alerts

Image

Lourdes holds off KM for HVL Gold title

Image

Mayo holds off Winona

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 2/11

Image

Flood concerns going into Spring

Image

High danger for grain bin accidents

Image

Increase in drug seizures

Image

MN Legislative Opening Session

Community Events