Iowa extends contracts of wrestling coach Brands, aides through 2026 season

Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands and two of his assistants have agreed to contract extensions through the 2026 season.

Athletic director Gary Barta announced the extensions for Brands and assistants Terry Brands and Ryan Morningstar.

Tom Brands is in his 14th season as head coach. He's led the Hawkeyes to three national championships and four Big Ten titles and a dual record of 229-23-1.

The Hawkeyes are 11-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the country.

The lineup includes 10 wrestlers ranked in the top 10 nationally.