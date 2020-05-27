Iowa evictions and foreclosures to begin on Thursday

MASON CITY, Iowa - While Minnesotans are still safe from eviction, for now, it's a different story in the Hawkeye state.

The clock is running out on tenants facing eviction, according to Barbara Schmidt with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office. With a back log of cases in court, don't expect a deputy to come knocking just yet.

"Sounds like some of the cases for evictions, the second step as we call it with the small claims is scheduled out not until like July," said Schmidt.

Landlords who have a probem tenant are also going to have to play the waiting game, while the legal system gets caught up.

"You're going to have to be patient because it sounds like the court system and they have more control than we do and we can do what we can, but until we get that court hearing and get that final step to get us that writ of removal, we can't do anything," she said.

Property owners who are facing foreclosure do have time on their side. Schmidt tells me the process to auction off property takes a long time, plus the busy court schedule puts the ball in your court.

"It's still about six weeks out to seven weeks out. So you still have that time because until the day of our calling out the sale, that is still technically your property."

There is legal help for folks involved in landlord/tenant disputes. The Mason City Iowa Legal Aid Office is offering their help now that the deadline is here. They can be reached at 800-532-1275 or at iowalegalaid.org.