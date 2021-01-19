Iowa duo to stand trial for 'large amount' of meth and a gun

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two people facing drug and weapons charges in Worth County are pleading not guilty.

Alexander Jordan Kew, 28 of Cedar Rapids, and Constance Myah Jennings, 23 of Corwith, are now scheduled to stand trial starting April 28. They were arrested after an attempted traffic stop on Highway 65 into Northwood on October 27, 2020.

Law enforcement says they tried to pull Kew and Jennings’ vehicle over but they kept driving until reaching Villawoods Apartments. Court documents state a search of their vehicle then found a “large amount” of methamphetamine and a .357 revolver.

Jennings is charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in stolen weapons, and possession of marijuana. Kew is accused of the same crime as well as eluding and riving while barred.