Iowa driver with four times the legal blood alcohol limit sentenced in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Mitchell County driver pulled over with over four times the legal blood alcohol limit is pleading guilty.

Christopher James Ray Sheehan, 35 of Stacyville, was arrested on September 25 in Stewartville. Law enforcement says Sheehan was pulled over when he was driving 15 to 20 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. When authorities asked Sheehan if he had been drinking, he allegedly replied “Duh.”

Court document state Sheehan had a blood alcohol level of .35 when arrested.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court to DWI. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must pay a $700 fine.