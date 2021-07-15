Iowa driver charged with hitting Mower County bicyclist pleads not guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Iowa driver accused of drunkenly colliding with a Mower County bicyclist is pleading not guilty.

Robinson Victor Epina, 30 of Storm Lake, IA, is charged with criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree DWI. He was arrested in July 2019 after Austin police said Epina’s vehicle struck a female bicyclist in the intersection of 8th Place NW and 1st Drive NW.

Officers said the victim was found lying in the road and bleeding from her arm. Court documents state Epina was found parked near the intersection and had glassy, bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath. Investigators said a breath test found Epina had a blood alcohol content of .13 percent, almost twice the legal limit.

Epina entered his not guilty plea Thursday. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 31, 2022.