Clear

Iowa district must pay back erroneous windfall from Facebook

A small Iowa school district is scrambling to cover a nearly $900,000 loss after officials failed to account for a big property tax break given to Facebook for its massive data center east of Des Moines.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 11:34 AM

BONDURANT, Iowa (AP) — A small Iowa school district is scrambling to cover a nearly $900,000 loss after officials failed to account for a big property tax break given to Facebook for its massive data center east of Des Moines.

The Des Moines Register reports that Facebook's fourth data center in Altoona is exempt from taxation for 20 years as part of a development agreement Facebook signed with the city. Exemptions also were granted for the first three centers.

But the Polk County assessor's office says it was never notified about the exemption and included the $52.4 million building in the tax base numbers provided in 2018 to the Bondurant-Farrar school district and other taxing authorities. The error was caught this year.

Now the district must pay back the erroneous windfall, which officials say amounts to about 3.5% of its budget.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Round after round of rain coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More storms possible tonight and into Thursday morning

Image

Tornadoes hit Sioux Falls

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Mayo, Austin draw in Big 9 matchup

Image

JM holds off Mayo, 3-2

Image

Lourdes announces Jenson as baseball head coach

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Using art therapy for better mental health

Image

Willow Creed Flooding discussion

Image

New wind turbines coming to wind farm

Community Events