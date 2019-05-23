Clear

Iowa dentist won't be charged for would-be burglar's death

A prosecutor says a dentist won't be charged in connection with the death of a man suspected of trying to steal items from dentist's office in eastern Iowa.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor says a dentist won't be charged in connection with the death of a man suspected of trying to steal items from dentist's office in eastern Iowa.

Dr. Clyde Overturff had told officers that he was spending the night of March 17-18 in an apartment at his Maquoketa (muh'-KOH'-keh-tuh) office when he tackled and tussled with a man he found in his dental office's garage. Overturff says the man slumped over and stopped fighting, ending their struggle.

The Telegraph Herald reports that an autopsy report says the man, 44-year-old Richard Purcell, died from sudden cardiac arrest. Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport says she won't charge Overturff because Purcell's death "was the result of pre-existing medical conditions aggravated by the actions of the property owner who was defending himself and his property."

