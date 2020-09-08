Iowa courts decline to halt state push for in-class learning

State district court judges in Des Moines and Iowa City have declined to halt enforcement of a state requirement for schools to return students to classrooms.

The judges Tuesday rejected arguments from two school districts and a teachers union that local officials could ignore the governor and educate students at home due to surging numbers of coronavirus cases in Iowa.

In two separate rulings, a Polk County judge said Iowa law clearly establishes state control over the time schools must hold in-person instruction.

And a Johnson County judge concluded the governor has broad emergency powers under the Iowa Constitution that local school boards do not have.