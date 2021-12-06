Iowa courts continue mask requirements, allow video hearings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Masks will continue to be required in Iowa courtrooms and some proceedings may continue to be held via teleconference under orders issued by the Iowa Supreme Court chief justice.

The requirement order by Chief Justice Susan Christensen on Monday includes all counties and everyone regardless of vaccination status.

All 99 Iowa counties are considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be experiencing a high rate of COVID-19 spread.

The mask requirement stands out since Iowa has no other personal protective requirements regarding the virus. Gov. Kim Reynolds has resisted mask mandates and is fighting in court to prevent school districts from imposing them.