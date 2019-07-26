Clear

Iowa couple get probation for child neglect

Authorities say children were forced to use plastic buckets as toilets.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSCEOLA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man and wife accused of neglecting and mistreating their adopted children have been given two years of probation.

Clark County District Court records say 42-year-old Kelly Fry and her 43-year-old husband, Kenny Fry, on Thursday were granted deferred judgments and were told to perform 100 hours of community service. Under deferred judgments, convictions can to be removed from court records if the convicted fulfill their probation terms.

Both Frys had pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment. Prosecutors lowered the charges from felony counts in return.

The children were adopted from Ghana and were 8 and 9 when state authorities removed them last year from the Frys' home in Osceola.

The children say they were required to spend most days isolated in their bedrooms and had to use plastic buckets as toilets. One of them said they were fed oatmeal for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

