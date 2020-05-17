Iowa coronavirus update: Lowest daily death toll in nearly 2 weeks

New deaths: - 5 (Lowest since May 4)
Total deaths: - 351
New cases: - 323
Total cases: - 14,651
Hospitalized: - 376
Recovering: - 7,154
Total tested: - 100,241
New tests: - 3,941
Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
