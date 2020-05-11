Iowa's positive coronavirus cases top 12,000; 6 new deaths reported

New deaths: - 6 (1st death in Floyd County reported Sunday)
Total deaths: - 271
New cases: - 414 (2 in Winnebago County, 1 in Floyd County)
Total cases: - 12,373
Total tested: - 77,792
New tests: - 3,618
Total recovered: 5,249
Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa
