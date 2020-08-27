Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders bars and nightclubs to close in 6 counties

The state of Iowa will be closings bars in some locations.

As coronavirus numbers spiked in Iowa on Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said a large chunk of the increase can be traced to counties that are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Reynolds said that young adults (19-24) account for 58 percent of new cases in Johnson County, where the University of Iowa is, and 67 percent of new cases in Story County, where Iowa State is located.

Reynolds said Thursday that bars, taverns and nightclubs in six counties around the state must close until Sept. 20.

Those counties include Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story.Restaurants that sell alcohol can remain open but must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m.Reynolds also said she is encouraging all Iowans 2 and over to wear masks in public settings.

Iowa has set a new record for confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 1,500 cases, hundreds more than the previous high set in April.

In the last 24 hours as of Thursday morning, Iowa recorded 1,521 confirmed cases, surpassing the April 25 total of 1,284.

During that period, there were 18 more deaths for a total of 1,079. Iowa’s total of confirmed positive cases has reached 59,368.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will address the state’s coronavirus response at a Thursday news conference.