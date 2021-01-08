Iowa Congresswoman Hinson opposes impeachment effort

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson announced Friday that she would oppose any effort to impeach President Trump in the final days of his presidency.

You can read her full statement below:

"If the House tries to impeach President Trump over the next two weeks, I will oppose this effort. We don’t need any further division right now. As President Trump said last night, he is fully supporting the peaceful transition of power to President-Elect Joe Biden," she said in a statement. "Even though President Trump will no longer be in office, I’m never going to stop advocating for the policies he championed. From cutting taxes, to installing a record number of conservative justices, defending the unborn, and rolling back harmful regulations — President Trump has done a lot for hardworking Americans. I am committed to continuing to fight for conservative priorities that matter to Iowans."

"As I promised Iowans, I will work with anyone to get things done and fix problems for my constituents. I will also work to hold the Biden Administration accountable and protect your taxpayer dollars as I fight to clean up the mess in Washington and deliver results for Iowans."