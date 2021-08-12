Clear

Iowa communities seeing population declines in recent Census data

In the 2020 Census, Mason City's population shrunk by nearly 1,400 people since 2010, while communities such as Forest City, Osage and Charles City saw minor drops

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 1:58 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - After some bumps in collecting Cenus data last year due to the pandemic, the numbers are in. And while many Minnesota communities are seeing growth, some North Iowa communities shrunk between 2010 and 2020.

While Rochester saw their population skyrocket, adding 13,183 residents over that 10 year time frame, Mason City saw a decline of 1,397 residents. Communities like Forest City, Osage, Charles City and Clear Lake saw minor drops. Regardless of community size, the numbers are a concern for North Iowa Corridor EDC President and CEO Chad Schreck. 

"Population is a nationwide issue right now. We're seeing this all over the place."

The agency has been actively promoting assets like quality of life to potential residents and employers, such as opportunity availability, the number of job openings available, schools, strong entrepreneurial support and other factors. Schreck says his office is still fielding calls from potential residents and investors who are looking at planting roots in North Iowa.

"We look at the metrics and what people say they want in a community, we line up with those so well in North Iowa."

He also points to projects like the River apartments and townhomes, which saw units fill up even before completion, and now a spin-off housing development nearby, as fuel for interest in the region. In addition, he's noticed a trend within the last year of people relocating from bigger cities like Chicago to smaller communities like Clear Lake to work remotely while looking for a safer, more slower paced community to live.

"If people are moving somewhere, it's because they're looking for opportunity. Whether it's for a job, quality of life, schools or whatever it might be, every person has a quality they're looking for."

During a tour of Winnebago Industries on Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg touched on the benefits Iowa has, including opportunity availability, having a reasonable or no commute, good schools and safe neighborhoods, as well as the state's response during the rise of the pandemic by not mandating lockdowns and keeping business flowing. But he says there is one issue that serves a detractor: the lack of available housing stock. He points to the work Forest City has done on utilizing workforce housing tax credits for housing developments.

"It impacts workforce, as employers need to have a workforce readily available. In order to do that, we've got to have housing available."

In addition, he says the Hawkeye State clearly needs to do better to market their message as a relocation destination.

"We definitely want to do a better job of communicating to Iowans about the opportunities that are available right here in Iowa. That may also mean former Iowans as well or folks on the fence considering Iowa."

Schreck and Gregg are hopeful improved messaging will prompt more people to consider Iowa.

"There's no silver bullet to that issue, it's all the above. It's the housing, the marketing, the recruitment, the training, it's creating the opportunities that people want and need."

Schreck adds that a new marketing campaign encouraging folks to consider North Iowa is set to roll out soon.

