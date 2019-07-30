Clear

Iowa commission approves final set of sports betting rules

The new law also legalizes fantasy sports contests and internet fantasy sports betting, but delays betting based on college sporting event statistics until next May.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 1:33 PM

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials have approved a final set of rules for the state's new law allowing sports betting, which is set to go live at noon on Aug. 15.

The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday approved the new rules to legally bet on professional, collegiate and international sporting events. The new law also legalizes fantasy sports contests and internet fantasy sports betting, but delays betting based on college sporting event statistics until next May.

The new law excludes betting on some events, like in-state college team players. While it allows betting on-site or through a mobile app, players must first travel to a casino to prove their age and identity and set up an account with that casino. Mobile apps also will only be operable within state borders. So, for example, residents in Omaha, Nebraska, would have to cross state lines each time they wished to place a bet on their phones.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking a very nice summer week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water safety after recent drownings

Image

Tracking Another Nice Tuesday

StormTeam 3: Sunday's tornado survey

Image

What's up with all of the rattlesnakes?

Image

Discussing paid family leave

Image

Motel to be renovated

Image

Navy Captain shares his stories

Image

Vikings offense hopes to take a step up in 2019

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/29

Image

Prairie Island Indian Community hopes for support.

Community Events