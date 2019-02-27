Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery suspended 2 games

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa has suspended coach Fran McCaffery for two games for yelling at an official in a hallway heading to the locker room following Tuesday's loss at Ohio State.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: By LUKE MEREDITH , AP Sports Writer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has suspended coach Fran McCaffery for two games for yelling at an official in a hallway heading to the locker room following Tuesday's loss at Ohio State.

Hawkeyes athletic director Gary Barta announced the move on Wednesday, which will sideline McCaffery for upcoming games against Rutgers and Wisconsin. The Big Ten says it supports McCaffery's suspension, and it tacked on a $10,000 fine for the university along with a public reprimand.

Barta called McCaffery's comments "unacceptable," adding that they didn't represent the values of the school.

McCaffery is in his ninth season at Iowa. The Hawkeyes, who were ranked 22nd in Monday's poll, have three regular season games left.

McCaffery was suspended a game for arguing with officials in 2014.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -5°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -12°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School lets out early due to concerns of possible roof collapse

Image

Travel agents see spike in spring break bookings

Image

Tracking Cold Temperatures and More Snow

Image

Baby sign language classes at Rochester Area YMCA

Image

Helping without the high? New CBD store opens in Rochester

Image

Picking up the pieces after roof collapse

Image

Snow creates long pick up lines at Rochester school

Image

Pouring out milk after the storm

Image

Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday

Image

Power outage in Rochester

Community Events