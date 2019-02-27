IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has suspended coach Fran McCaffery for two games for yelling at an official in a hallway heading to the locker room following Tuesday's loss at Ohio State.
Hawkeyes athletic director Gary Barta announced the move on Wednesday, which will sideline McCaffery for upcoming games against Rutgers and Wisconsin. The Big Ten says it supports McCaffery's suspension, and it tacked on a $10,000 fine for the university along with a public reprimand.
Barta called McCaffery's comments "unacceptable," adding that they didn't represent the values of the school.
McCaffery is in his ninth season at Iowa. The Hawkeyes, who were ranked 22nd in Monday's poll, have three regular season games left.
McCaffery was suspended a game for arguing with officials in 2014.
Related Content
- Iowa coach Fran McCaffery suspended 2 games
- Iowa suspends Jackson, Lattimore for season opener
- Former North Iowa Huskies coach Motzko named new Gophers coach
- University of Iowa suspends 9 fraternities, citing alcohol
- Iowa suspends play-by-play broadcaster for hot mic comments
- Iowa principal suspended after bullying concerns raised quits job
- Iowa announcer suspended for 'King Kong' comment to return
- Twins SS Polanco suspended 80 games for drug violation
- Ohio State suspends Urban Meyer for three games
- Sales halted for Iowa Lottery scratch game