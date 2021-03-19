Iowa closing in on first NCAA wrestling team championship in 10 years

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iowa is well positioned to end a 10-year team championship drought at the NCAA wrestling championships.

The Hawks had eight of their 10 wrestlers reach the quarterfinals Friday and lead the team race with 33.5 points. Penn State is going for its fifth straight title and ninth in 10 years and was second with 28 points and seven quarterfinalists.

Spencer Lee is the Iowa 125-pounder bidding for a third straight national title. He needed only 93 seconds to end his opening match against Virginia’s Patrick McCormick and he won by major decision over West Virginia’s Killian Cardinale.