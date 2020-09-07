Iowa child dies after crashing utility terrain vehicle

LEON, Iowa (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died after driving a utility terrain vehicle into a parked trailer in southern Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports that the boy had been riding in the UTV as a passenger with two relatives in Leon, Iowa.

But the boy got into the driver's seat after his two relatives got off. The child then drove the vehicle into a parked fifth-wheel trailer. The Iowa State Patrol crash report says he was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt.