Iowa child care provider's license suspended after baby's death

Authorities say an Iowa child care provider left a 1-year-old alone for nearly two hours in a portable crib in a downstairs furnace room before discovering that the child was cold to the touch.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 6:31 PM

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa child care provider left a 1-year-old alone for nearly two hours in a portable crib in a downstairs furnace room before discovering that the child was cold to the touch.

The Des Moines Register reports that a Department of Human Services revoked the license of provider Jenna Dale, of Indianola, last week, following the death in April of Nash Bloem. He strangled on a teething neckless he was wearing, despite federal warnings that such devices shouldn't be used for infants.

A complaint from the department said Dale had previously been warned about child hazards in the home's furnace/laundry room. The complaint says Dale placed the child in the area because he was "socially different" and needed to be away from other children.

Dale cried when approached by a reporter and said "Now is not a good time." Additional attempts to speak to her weren't successful.

